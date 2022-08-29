People are also reading…
“Corn futures pushed higher again today on follow through from last week's strong gains,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…Export inspections near 27 mb were termed neutral. Attention will now focus on the September WASDE report. Will this report align with Pro Farmer and DTN? Most likely yield declines are likely from the USDA, but how much and how soon?”
“Corn traded higher throughout the day session on drier weather forecasts and the lower Pro-Farmer yield estimate,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Corn condition ratings: 54% Good/Excellent vs. 55% last week. Monday export inspections: Corn 689,052, met inspections but behind the USDA pace by 34 mln bushels.”