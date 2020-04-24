“The corn market was on the defensive from decent planting progress and poor demand from the ethanol arena from lack of gasoline demand as folks continue staying at home,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The USDA increased carryout for 2018/19 and 2019/20. There could very well be another increase in the May report from declines in ethanol and feed.”
“Corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA announced that Mexico bought 589 mt U.S. corn. Favorable U.S. Midwest two-week weather offers resistance. U.S. corn plantings are estimated near 24% done. Weak economic outlook has weighed on the Brazil real. This could encourage farmers there to increase production.”