“Futures traded in 13-16 cent ranges and closed a few cents lower across the board with lack of support from wheat and overall, a quiet day ahead of the WASDE on Monday,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn appears to be a follower with little fresh news to trade. The first ethanol report of the new crop year showed production down 19,000 bpd to 989,000 bpd.”
“Next USDA U.S. crop report and U.S. and world supply and demand is Sept. 12,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “U.S. Midwest is dry, but (forecasts) added rains to Iowa and Eastern Nebraska. There were already rains forecasted for Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. U.S. Southeast is wet. Argentina is dry. Southern Brazil rains are normal.”