“Corn futures took off once report numbers came and the USDA surprised us,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Arguably the biggest surprise came from the 1.6 mln acre cut to harvested acres, and also the full bushel increase to yield. Exports were cut as expected this month they shaved 150 mln bushels off to put the projection at 1.925 bln bushels.”
“Globally, USDA sees corn output 1.156 BMT for 2023/23,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was 1.14 MMT lower from their Dec estimate with a 3 MMT cut to Argentina, a 1 MMT cut to Brazil and an offsetting increase to China… Global ending stocks were shown as 296.42 MMT for the 22/23 season.”