 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

People are also reading…

“Corn futures took off once report numbers came and the USDA surprised us,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Arguably the biggest surprise came from the 1.6 mln acre cut to harvested acres, and also the full bushel increase to yield. Exports were cut as expected this month they shaved 150 mln bushels off to put the projection at 1.925 bln bushels.”

“Globally, USDA sees corn output 1.156 BMT for 2023/23,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was 1.14 MMT lower from their Dec estimate with a 3 MMT cut to Argentina, a 1 MMT cut to Brazil and an offsetting increase to China… Global ending stocks were shown as 296.42 MMT for the 22/23 season.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Corn markets are higher this morning after a “decent bounce higher” yesterday, finishing a couple cents higher, CHS Hedging said. “Steady to e…

Corn

“Corn futures closed mixed after a quiet day session ahead of the much-awaited report tomorrow,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Today’s…

Corn

March corn closed higher on the session yesterday ahead of the USDA report for release today. It

Corn

Dr. Michael Cordonnier held his Brazilian corn forecast at 125 mt, just below the USDA’s 126 mt. He also lowered his Argentine forecast 1 mt t…

Corn

As March edged upwards overnight, corn futures appear to be finding some trend line support, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning. …

Corn

The corn market is lower overnight in a tight trading range as there hasn’t been much for this corn market to trade leading up to the January …

Corn

Corn futures start the year slightly lower. “There is some long liquidation on higher U.S. Dollar and slow U.S. export demand and weekly expor…

Corn

Demand news remains sluggish and the trade remains very uncertain over the Argentina crop situation for this week, and especially for the next…

Corn

Dry conditions are expected to continue in Argentina until the middle of next week, according to The Hightower Report.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News