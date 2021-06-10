“Corn traded higher for most of the day today, and prices benefited from lower than anticipated ending stocks on the WASDE report,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “The ethanol and exports use categories were both raised by 75 mln bushels, bringing the new crop carryout to 1.357 bln bushels, below the pre report trade estimate of 1.423 mln bushels.”
US corn export commit is near 2,728 mln bu. vs 1,619 last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “China shipments are near 15.2 mmt with total commit near 23.2 and 1.4 in unknown. Most feel China will take the 23 mmt. Total imports could be 30 mmt vs USDA guess of 26.”