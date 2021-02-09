U.S. ending stocks for corn were pegged at 1.502 bln bushels, above the trade expectation by more than 100 mln bushels.
Today was choppy for the corn markets as the WASDE report was not friendly, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. “There were minimal changes on today’s report compared to last month, and the market slid lower as it digested what that will mean for the upcoming month,” she said.
“USDA numbers did little to reflect where the market is as far as U.S. supply and where prices need to trade to ration demand,” ADM Investor Services said. “Some now even doubt USDA will increase U.S. corn exports, domestic demand and lower the carryout on their March guess.”