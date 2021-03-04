 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn

May corn closed sharply lower on the session yesterday as traders remain fearful of increased supply from South America, and less demand for U.S. corn as Argentina corn prices have shifted down to trade below U.S. values, according to The Hightower Report.

Ethanol production rebounded last week but continues to struggle in general, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Weekly output of 849,000 barrels, up 29% on the week. “The reason for the big weekly gain, of course, was the big collapse we saw the week prior due to that polar vortex. Ethanol production was still 21.5% below the same period last year.

CropWatch Weekly Update

