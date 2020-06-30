“USDA indicated there was 2.2 mln corn acres not yet planted,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Most feel it may be too late for these acres to get planted. Key now is yield. USDA is using a yield of 178.5 versus 167.4 last year. Some feel fact 83% of US corn crop has a rating that suggest a trend yield or higher suggest current crop yield could be closer to 180.0.”
“The corn market opened higher on leftover fuel from yesterday despite a second week of improving crop conditions,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Hopes of possible Chinese buying provided underlying support. Corn got a boost midday, from a smaller than expected planted acreage number.”