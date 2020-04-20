Traders were watching China’s corn futures and U.S. weather forecasts.
“China corn futures are at their highest levels since 2015 as feed mills and refineries resume production,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Some cold and wet weather in the forecasts for the southern and eastern parts of the Corn Belt are supportive, but overall, weather in the U.S. is mostly nonthreatening.”
“Corn prices were on the defensive from sharp declines in the crude oil market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from reports of rapid corn planting in Indiana and Illinois. Weather conditions look good for the first half of the week with chances for rain come Thursday and Friday. Most months made new contract lows.”