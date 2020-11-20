“Corn futures traded mixed to marginally higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “New money came in overnight as buyers on talk of tighter US balance sheet, concerns about South America weather and talk of lower Black Sea supplies. Last selling pulled prices lower and some contribute to asset managers reducing longs as US/World Covid cases increase.”
“USDA’s mandatory reporting system reported two large private corn export sales this morning,” Brugler Marketing said. “The first sale was for 158,270 MT of corn to Mexico, the second was 131,000 MT to unknown. On Thursday, USDA data showed 1.089 MMT of corn bookings from the week ending Nov. 12. That was 11% higher on the week and 38% above the same week LY.”