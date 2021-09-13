Cargoes of late corn shipped in August from the Rosario export hub on the Parana River in Argentina averaged just 28,400 metric tons, the lowest in three years, the Rosario Board of Trade said in its weekly newsletter. A drought has shallowed the river to its lowest in 50 years, reducing draft in the shipping channel. The situation is expected to get worse, only improving after November
China’s stocks increase was production driven with additional carry-in. Global production was raised 2 million metric tons in Argentina, 5 million in China and the rest in the U.S., for a 1.197 billion 2021/22 output, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.