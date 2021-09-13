 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Cargoes of late corn shipped in August from the Rosario export hub on the Parana River in Argentina averaged just 28,400 metric tons, the lowest in three years, the Rosario Board of Trade said in its weekly newsletter. A drought has shallowed the river to its lowest in 50 years, reducing draft in the shipping channel. The situation is expected to get worse, only improving after November

China’s stocks increase was production driven with additional carry-in. Global production was raised 2 million metric tons in Argentina, 5 million in China and the rest in the U.S., for a 1.197 billion 2021/22 output, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

China plans to sell 134k tonnes of imported corn from the US and 8k tonnes of imported corn from Ukraine, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The Farm Service Agency accidently released the acreage numbers, two days early, that USDA will use to help determine planted acreage in thei…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are lower as conditions continued to improve over the weekend, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Expectations are for a bigger c…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some might say that the corn market may have bought the fact afte…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets traded lower today before hitting the 200-day moving average, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. “Buyers were found waiting there an…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Lower crop production and slowed exports are continuing to weigh on corn markets, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Expect that trend to cont…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market is trading higher this morning overnight on a decline in crop conditions, despite a strong U.S. dollar and “logistical pickles…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets firmed up overnight “after technical weakness” ahead of the report today, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Expect higher corn prod…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures are down 34 cents since last Friday’s close heading into a 3-day holiday weekend. “The contract’s 200-day moving average at $5.03…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Tight supplies in the U.S. along with tightening world grain prices suggest that corn prices, while choppy, could also remain mostly range bo…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News