Corn markets “gapped lower” after condition ratings were better than expected, CHS Hedging said. Corn conditions were rated at 64% good-to-excellent, while sitting at 37% silking and 6% dough. “Pop up showers have been sustaining crops in the Western Corn Belt and that appears to be a trend that can continue as forecasts shift slightly wetter.”
“The EU is hot and dry though some showers are seen in the central region,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Argentina is dry with some forecasting continued dryness through end of the year.”