People are also reading…
“The corn market finished higher on a bout of bargain buying and technical buying after dipping down to levels not seen since a week ago,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Egypt’s GASC was thought to have canceled their tender for US corn. The lowest offer was said to be near $300/tonne FOB.”
“Light rains continue to linger across southern Cordoba, southern Santa Fe and much of Buenos Aires,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “This rain is expected to clear off by tomorrow without near as much accumulated totals and coverage as the past 2 rains thru Central Argentina. Conditions will turn dry thru much of Central Argentina the next week to 10 days.”