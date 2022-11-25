USDA weekly export sales for corn totaled 1.850 mil tons old crop, and 628,000 tons new crop 23/24. The big sales to Mexico are noteworthy, said Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said today.
People are also reading…
However, drop in demand for US corn export offers resistance and offsets higher U.S. domestic cash basis and lack of new farmer selling, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today.
“With the strong basis, it will not take much in the way of positive news to spark buying in futures,” The Hightower Report said today.