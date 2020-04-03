Looking forward, John Walsh of Walsh Trading says “there are many private analysts questioning the USDA acreage. The number may prove off by 1-3 million acres. The demand has been picking up with a few purchases Thursday of U.S. corn.
Stewart-Peterson says “this is the time window for U.S. sales to catch up to expectations as Brazil will more aggressively move their second crop corn in the late May and beyond time window. Prices rallied on short covering and a tweet by President Trump indicating Russia and Saudi Arabia were in agreement to reduce oil production.”