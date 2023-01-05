People are also reading…
“March corn formed a Doji pattern on the chart, which often precedes a change in trend,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The deferred contracts weren’t as strong and closed below support lines. Ethanol production declined 119K bpd last week to 844K bpd. Ethanol stocks dropped 192K bbls to 24.444 mln barrels.”
“Argentina and S Brazil are still dry,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There is some Argentina rain in the 8-15 day forecast. Dalian corn futures are higher. There is concern about China demand for US corn. USDA estimates imports are 18 mmt vs 22 last year.”