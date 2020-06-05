Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said, “The next five days will be important and while no one wants any part of the Corn Belt to suffer a drought, if you are looking for higher prices, the national corn yield will need to fall below 160 bushels per acre while current crop conditions indicate that number is closer to 180. Be ready to act in the next week.”
Given the improved sales pace, it appears likely that old-crop exports will probably meet and maybe exceed current projections, according to Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “That’s probably a good thing, given the ethanol situation,” he said.