 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

People are also reading…

“The updated 6-10 day forecasts continue to show relief from the hot temperatures and increased chances of rain in the central/eastern corn belt,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “However, updated NOAA seasonal maps for Aug-Sept-Oct show temps are likely to be above average, and precip below average for most of the central corn belt/midwest.”

“Weekly Export Sales data showed 33,900 MT of corn was sold during the week of July 14,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was near expectations and came via sales to Japan and Mexico offsetting cancelations from unknown. New crop bookings were 570,200 MT for the week, which was above the range of estimates.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Forecasts show temperatures in the Western Corn Belt topping 100 degrees next weekend, with the South Dakota/Nebraska border seeing 110-113 de…

Corn

The weather outlook for the next two weeks has improved significantly as far as crop stress, and the market may find additional selling pressu…

Corn

“Unless the weather forecast shifts, the market is likely to find some support soon,” The Hightower Report said today.

Corn

Traders were watching the impact of inflation, forecasts and trade on corn markets.

Corn

Corn had a quick sell-off in this morning’s trade but regained strength going into the close , according Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

Corn

Ukraine “may not export 20 mmt of corn,” but futures remain mixed in the U.S., ADM Investor Services said. There is a “lack of U.S. farmer sel…

Corn

The Brazil 2022 winter corn harvest reached 53% complete as of July 14, according to AgRural, which compares with 40.5% a week earlier and 30.…

Corn

Traders continue to try to sort out weather forecasts during a crucial time for the corn crop. "Corn prices were sharply higher overnight on m…

Corn

“Technically, last night’s strength may help a near-term bottom form in the market around 6.50 after prices fell below 100-day moving average …

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News