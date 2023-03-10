People are also reading…
“The corn market finished higher, recovering from a week of lower trade and rumors the U.S. may be picking up some export business,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “For the week, the May contract was down 22 1/2 cents for the week and the December contract was down 13 1/4 cents for the week”
“Corn bounced a bit today but May still finished with a weekly loss of 22 1/2 cents,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Corn may be finding support near the $6 level and from the lower Argentina crop ratings. With both the Rosario and Buenos Aires Exchanges below that of the USDA in terms of Argentina’s crop production, further cuts could be necessary.”