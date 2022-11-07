People are also reading…
Corn trade will be choppy this week but likely in its mid trading range as harvest ends, dryness continues in Argentina and traders watch Black Sea Corridor development, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services this morning.
Private estimates of corn and soybean production are inching higher ahead of the November WASDE report on Wednesday, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said this morning. However, Argentine corn planting progress is 23% complete vs. 39% last year because of the dry start to the growing season, she said.