Markets were “quiet” overnight, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. “Demand for this marketing year continues to be questioned as exports are not very good and ethanol margins have slipped to the negative,” he said. “However, domestic feed and residual usage is strong.”
Even with lower prices, AgMaster William Moore of Price Futures Group said that the low corn prices “will make exports very viable, and prices should maintain an upward arc.” He noted that U.S. corn is among the “cheapest in the world.”
Exports: The USDA reported the sale of 143,948 metric tons of corn set for delivery to Guatemala this morning. Of that, 114,224 mt of the corn is for delivery this marketing year.
They also announced the sale of 141,000 tonnes of corn set for delivery to unknown destinations for the current marketing year.