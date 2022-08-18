People are also reading…
“The corn market finished slightly higher after trading either side of unchanged most of the session,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Strength in the US dollar and ongoing shipments of corn provided underlying pressure to the corn market, while global supply concerns provided support.”
Traders continue to watch long-range forecasts and export numbers. “NOAA 90 day forecast looked good for harvest,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US corn export commit is 2,399 mln bu. vs 2,768 last year. SW US corn basis firming due to lower crops there. Approaching US harvest keeps a lid on futures.”