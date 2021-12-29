Fundamentally, corn remains bullish through at least the 2022-2023 marketing year, making it an attractive hold for investors. But both the national corn basis index and national corn price index are showing some cracks that could lead to fundamental changes down the road, said Darin Newsom of Barchart.
Lower first-crop Brazil corn yields are tightening South America’s 2022 supply and adding to U.S. demand, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Some now estimate South America corn crops near 172.5 million metric tons versus USDA’s 176.5 estimate.