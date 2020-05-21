There are reports that China is expected to receive a shipment of U.S. ethanol later this month, John Payne of Daniels Trading said, the first such shipment in the Phase 1 trade deal. “Ethanol was one of the beneficiaries of China’s tariff waivers, so the market has been on watch for shipments.”
In the export sales report, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said one disappointing feature for corn was a reduction of 29,400 tonnes for new crop corn, when expectations were for 200,000-400,000 tonnes. She expects trade to be “steady to lower” today.