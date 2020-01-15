Corn markets were lower on a variety of factors. “The corn market traded lower on weakness in the soybean market and uncertainty over the details about Chinese purchases of US corn,” Ami Heesch, with CHS hedging, said. “China stated that market conditions would dictate timing of purchases.”
Ethanol production was running at a decent pace, although analysts say the stocks were a little high. “Weekly ethanol production was decent at 1,095,000 barrels per day, up 33k bpd,” Heesch said. “Stocks were a bit on the high side.”