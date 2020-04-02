“The corn story is consistent,” John Walsh of Walsh Trading said. There is plenty of supply, he said, leading to weakness, while ethanol also plummets. “The near term will be plagued by the demand destruction. The positives are the USDA estimated stocks approx 200 mil bushels less than estimates. The animal numbers are large, however, profitability there could reduce numbers medium to long term.”
Ethanol production dropped from 1.005 mln barrels per day to 840,000 per day, the lowest weekly mark since September 2003, Allendale said. That is a 15.9% drop year over year. “This is a scary looking number but confirms general trade talk,” they said. “We are expecting -20% for April, -15% for May and -8% for the remaining three months of the marketing year.”