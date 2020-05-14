The corn market saw a quiet overnight session as futures try to stabilize after the down day yesterday, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
USDA Exports sales for 2019/20, released at 7:30 a.m., were at 1,073,200 MT within estimates of 800,000-1,500,000 MT. For 2020/21, sales were 554,000 MT compared to estimates of 300,000-600,000 MT.
Ethanol production in the US is finding its way higher after plummeting to record lows in previous weeks, said Gerry Gidel of ADM Investor Services. However, on a year/year basis last week was -41% vs. the prior week at -42%. According to Allendale, “We are not much improved from the worst of things three weeks ago at -48%.”