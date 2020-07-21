Overnight and early this morning corn trading pushed futures another 2 to 3 cents lower as the weekly crop progress report from NASS showed 59% of corn silking, now ahead of the 5-year average. USDA’s new crop corn conditions were steady while Burgler Marketing was anticipating a slight deterioration.
Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging sees prices likely to fall about three cents lower today as rains continue and a sharply lower wheat market pulls corn lower. His outlook calls for “values sliding lower with less production worry tied to weather outcomes.”