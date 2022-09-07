People are also reading…
“Corn futures gave back early gains and ended lower on the day,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “News of lower China energy imports suggested China economy could be worsening. Managed funds have no interest in buying corn futures even with talk of lower US crop.”
“Futures started the day following the strong gains in wheat and soybeans, but as soon as those markets turned away from intra-day highs, corn faded to the red,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn futures remain supported by the fact many believe that the USDA will need to cut yield estimates in next week’s report.”