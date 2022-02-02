Corn futures continue to see new buying on talk of the lower 2022 South American crop. “Not only is the 2021/22 corn and soybean situation getting tighter but it could carry over to 2022/23 and into the next South American harvest.”
Traders may be adding long positions on the positive chart formation in the corn market, Total Farm Marketing said. “On the weekly chart, nearby corn futures have little resistance above contract highs. Most are waiting for the next 30 days of Brazil’s weather and its impact on 2nd crop.”