The lackluster day carried over to the corn market as it closed on the lows of the day. “Weakness in the market stems from a lack of fresh news and export sales that continue to put us behind the pace needed to keep up with USDA estimates,” she said.
Chris Dudics of The Andersons said corn’s export sales are “extremely” below last year, so a pick up in demand is going to be needed to hit the recent highs of $3.90-3.95. “Unless we see a big change in demand or a South American weather story, we will probably see corn to chop around until we get to the January report,” he said.