“The corn market finished higher led by the May contract finished up 10 ¼ cents while the rest of the curve was 6 cents higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The May/July spread took off today to reach a new high to 34 ¾ cent inverse as concerns of flooding along the Mississippi river sparked the jump in the inverse.”
“Supportive demand news, strong basis, speculative buying and fear that the Black Sea Grain Initiative may no longer guarantee safe passage of Ukraine grain exports also provided a boost,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “For the 2nd time in less than 1 week Russian officials have blocked vessel inspections at joint command in Turkey.”