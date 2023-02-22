Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

“Beneficial rains continued to push north thru northern growing regions of Argentina,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Rain…

Corn

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange rated Argentina’s corn crop 11% good to excellent (vs 20% last week), according to Total Farm Marketing.

Corn

In China, corn on the Dalian Exchange moved higher today ending at the equivalent of $10.62 a bushel which is near their highest level in over…

Corn

The USDA’s baseline projections for corn see acreage steadily declining after 2023-24 with yield gains more than offsetting lower acreage, sai…

Corn

Corn futures continue to trade in “very tight” ranges. “The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange lowered their Argentine corn condition rating 9 point…