People are also reading…
“Tomorrow the USDA will release corn fundamental numbers,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Expectations are for 90.9 mln acres, production at 14.888 bb, and ending stocks at 1.788 bb. The market will likely make little movement if these numbers are close. Attention will continue to focus on South America, expected acres in the U.S., the war in Ukraine, and exports.”
Weakness in wheat impacted corn markets as well. “The corn market was under pressure from spillover weakness in the wheat market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Support stems from tomorrow’s Ag Forum data release, concerns over ongoing Russia/Ukraine tensions and how/if grain exports continue to flow.”