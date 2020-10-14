Ethanol production will be released at 9:30 a.m. this morning. Last week’s production run will be compared against a 971,000 barrel per day pace. USDA’s current 5.050 billion bushel corn for ethanol goal would be 6.5% under a 5.400 “normal” level. Allendale said. Production in recent weeks has ranged from -3.9% to -8.0%.
Corn prices in China are trading at their best level since 2014, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. They are only about 8 percent off all-time highs. One commodity analyst in China said the stockpile has been sold out, the market strongly expects supply shortages, and the market has gone bullish.