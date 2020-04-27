“The corn market set back, pressured by sharp losses in the energy market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additional pressure came from rapid planting progress being made across much of the US Midwest. More announcements of meat plant closures and fears of reducing livestock numbers from the coronavirus.”
“Meanwhile, corn prices in China are at their highest levels in nearly five years, and the shortage of corn, especially high-quality corn, is expected to continue,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The widening spread between corn prices in China and the US should make US supplies very attractive for Chinese buyers, though traders are still waiting on confirmation of large sales.”