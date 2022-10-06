People are also reading…
Corn markets were lower ahead of the Weekly Exports report, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. Ethanol output is averaging 889,000 barrels per day, while ethanol stocks fell by more than a million to 21.685 in the latest update for the week ending September 30.
A good harvest forecast “looks to dictate markets today,” CHS Hedging said. This morning’s export sales report showed corn figures at 227,000 tonnes, down from last week’s 512,045 tonnes. This was below estimate ranges.