“Corn futures ended slightly lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Markets appear to lack a defined new direction. Corn futures may be stuck between higher domestic basis and lower river basis. Weekly US corn export sales are estimated near 350-1,000 mt vs 408 last week.”
“Dec corn traded in a 6 ½ cent range today with volume the lowest since Sept. 2,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Harvest and demand forces have been fairly balanced this week. Estimates for tomorrow’s weekly corn export sales are 350,000 MT to 1 mln MT for 2022/23 and 0 to 75,000 MT for 2023/24.”