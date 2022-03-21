Corn futures were up last night with May corn up 11 cents to 7.52-3/4 and Dec up 12 to 6.57-1/2. For now, increased U.S. export demand due to lack of Ukraine exports and a production drop in South America is buoying price, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
U.S. new crop barge values are at record highs due to forecast of record high fall soybean and corn exports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. USDA estimates total corn, soybean, sorghum and wheat exports for 2021-2022 at 5,700 million bushels versus the 2020-21 record 6,290 bushels.