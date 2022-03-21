 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Corn futures were up last night with May corn up 11 cents to 7.52-3/4 and Dec up 12 to 6.57-1/2. For now, increased U.S. export demand due to lack of Ukraine exports and a production drop in South America is buoying price, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

U.S. new crop barge values are at record highs due to forecast of record high fall soybean and corn exports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. USDA estimates total corn, soybean, sorghum and wheat exports for 2021-2022 at 5,700 million bushels versus the 2020-21 record 6,290 bushels.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are lower as COVID outbreaks in China cause fears of decreased demand, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional pr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Outside markets are supporting the corn market with an easing U.S. dollar and weaker U.S. stocks yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The ne…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market faces a very critical junction with the ability to plant the Ukraine crop potentially decided today, according to The Hightowe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

China may reduce corn imports on fears COVID cases may slow down their economy, according to Daniel Flynn of Price Futures Group.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded lower on optimism over the Russia-Ukraine situation and spillover weakness in the wheat market, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

It is expected that up to 15 mmt of corn “may not get shipped out of the Black Sea” if the Russian war on Ukraine continues. “Putin reportedly…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures are supported by strong U.S. basis and potential for higher U.S. export demand, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Some f…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are watching the ongoing action in Ukraine. Front month contracts were sold in favor of deferred months, which saw gains. “Underl…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended lower and sharply lower energy prices may have been a factor, as well as concerns about shutdowns in China from COVID, acco…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The potential loss of Ukraine exports of corn makes the world situation tighter and could be enough to keep Corn prices trending higher for no…

