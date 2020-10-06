The market remains in an uptrend, but has consolidated for the last two days as traders await more data on crop progress and the supply demand update, The Hightower Report said this morning.
“The corn markets are trading a couple cents higher this morning after yesterday’s crop progress report came in just below the average estimate,” said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging this morning.
Corn harvest is seeing the fastest pace in Iowa, South Dakota, and Colorado, while lagging slightly behind in Illinois, Missouri, and Tennessee, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging this morning Murphy said.