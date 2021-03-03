 Skip to main content
Corn

The corn market was lower and was just not able to get a good rally going later in the day, according to CHS Hedging.

Corn futures traded lower and technical selling weighed on the futures market, according to ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Today's reversal gained back most of Monday's losses, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. "Volume remains below average for the week so far," he said. 

The corn market traded lower on weakness in the beans and wheat, along with the strength in the U.S. dollar, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. P…

The average spring crop insurance values have now been set, using the average new crop values for the month of February, and it came out at $4…

Corn futures were steady to 2 cents higher overnight while maintaining a bullish tilt above moving average support, said Matthew Strelow of To…

The corn market traded lower on fund selling and weakness in the soybean market, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Corn markets were “choppy” overnight, Total Farm Marketing said, after the fifth consecutive day of contract highs. “Newswires report China ma…

