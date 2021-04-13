Rains from the weekend across the Midwest are wrapping up “and weather for the rest of the week looks to be fairly quiet and dry,” Total Farm Marketing said. That will help with planting progress in the next week, as corn planting is right on pace with the 5-year average at 4%.
Meanwhile, weather is dry in South America, with bears looking for any rains to help limit losses in South American crops. “I'm beginning to see agronomists bring down second crop yields,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Every bushel lost in Brazil should be added to U.S. exports in the fall. Bullish cash markets should keep a floor under May futures into delivery. Buy breaks in Corn and bean oil.”