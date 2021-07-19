 Skip to main content
After a strong overnight session, the corn market continued to show signs of strength, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. However, concerns about outside market pressure caused the market to fade back to slightly lower levels to close the day.

Brazilian corn values “continue to soar with production shortages,” Total Farm Marketing said. Hot and dry Ukrainian weather are also threatening corn production numbers globally, they said.

The national corn condition is at 65% good-to-excellent, holding steady from last week.

