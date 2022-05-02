The EPA issued an emergency waiver on Friday that will allow for summer sales of the E15 ethanol blend. It goes into effect today. The White house believes the move can save Americans about 10 cents per gallon. “In regards to corn demand this is probably not of major consequences,” he said. “I’ve seen estimates of from 10 to 20 million bushels of additional demand for U.S. corn, which is not enough to be a big market mover.”
The corn market traded lower on spillover weakness in wheat and crude oil markets, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Underlying support stems from dryness in Brazil’s Safrinha corn areas, which is said to be entering the critical stage in development.