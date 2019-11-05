Corn is trading slightly higher this morning as harvest progress came in behind the average estimates, said Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging.
Crop Specialist Dr. Michael Cordonnier left his corn yield estimate at 162 bu./acre, however he stated that he believes the estimate may be too low due to yield reports coming in better than expected, Murphy said.
Pressure on corn prices yesterday “was tied to another dismal export inspection figure,” The Hightower Report said. The Report also noted that December corn is trading slightly higher this morning.