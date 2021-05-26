 Skip to main content
Corn

“Corn futures tried to bounce off Tuesday steep losses,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Managed funds have been big liquidators of their net long positions after a private estimate of US 2021 corn acres near 96.8 vs USDA March guess of 91.1, good Improvement of US Midwest weather and a slowdown in new China buying new crop US corn.”

“Rumors of the Chinese canceling recent purchases spurred the sell-off attempt early on,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Today’s price action was promising in so far that it represented an end to the corrective price action that we have seen over the last two weeks. With ample time left in the growing season, we expect the volatility to be plentiful.”

