“Corn futures traded lower following lower energy prices,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Trade was still concerned that spread of the coronavirus outside of China could slow global food, feed and fuel demand. Argentina corn export prices are lower than the U.S. This could slow new demand for U.S. corn.”
European ethanol demand has increased due to ethanol’s role as a hand sanitizer ingredient.
“A Cargill executive reported European ethanol demand has doubled month over month, but not for fuel,” Barchart.com said. “Denatured ethanol is the main ingredient in hand sanitizer, and COVID-19 has triggered global shortages of hand sanitizer.”