People are also reading…
Traders are watching the impact of forecasts on this year’s crop. “The corn market traded mixed with the nearby supported on position evening ahead of month end and quarter end,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The deferred months were on the defensive with forecasts suggesting better chances for moisture across the US.”
“Open interest continues to drop in July corn before first notice,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Firm US cash basis suggest USDA June 1 stocks could be below trade average. Managed funds are positioning themselves for tomorrow’s USDA report. Most feel USDA could increase US corn acres from March.”