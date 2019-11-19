U.S. soybeans remain the cheapest in the world while corn is more competitive than it has been since the September delivery. “We should start to see some better exports in the coming weeks ahead for corn, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
The corn basis continues to be propped up by the strong bids from the ethanol grind, said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. “Margins have improved dramatically so now the market waits to see if the sector will take delivery due to the lack of country movement.”
As for the outlook, Hanson says, “Corn is looking to be steady to 1 cent better as the market search for the support.”
Exports: This morning, the USDA reported the sale of 191,000 tonnes of corn set for unknown destinations for the current marketing year.