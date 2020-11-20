Brazil corn plantings also delayed and farmers may be forced to plant earlier maturing lower yielding varieties on remaining unplanted acres, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. USDA estimate of U.S. corn exports and China imports may be low. Markets are watching Russia and Ukraine for possible corn export quotas.
Weekly ethanol production numbers were negative the week with a year-to-year fall to now -6.9%, Allendale reported. Implied gasoline usage was also weak at -10.2% year/year. Traders caution that as some states shutdown again due to COVID cases, demand could continue to fall.