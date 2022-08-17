 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
“The corn market traded higher on spillover strength in the soybean market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were limited from ongoing Ukraine shipments and forecasts for more favorable weather conditions for corn country.”

“US corn basis is lower due to increase SW harvest but some feel lower crops there could eventually push prices higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some estimate US SW states total feedgrain supply could be down 500 mil bu due to dry weather. Brazil corn export prices are below US but US is competitive November forward.”

